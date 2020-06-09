South Africa

Wife accused of killing husband after catching him with another woman

09 June 2020 - 11:44 By Shonisani Tshikalange
Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said investigations into the alleged murder are continuing. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Monchai Tudsamalee

A mother of two will face a murder charge on Wednesday for allegedly stabbing her husband to death after arriving home to find him with another woman. 

The 42-year-old will appear in the Bolobedu magistrate's court in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the woman allegedly killed her husband  at about 9.15pm on Sunday after she found him with company in their house at Kuranta village.

“It is alleged that the mother of his two children unexpectedly arrived at home and found them in the house. An argument ensued between the two women. The deceased apparently tried to intervene and the suspect allegedly stabbed him with a sharp object,” he said.

“The victim, aged 43, was taken to the local clinic where he was certified dead. Police were called and the woman was arrested,” said Mojapelo.

He said investigations were continuing.

