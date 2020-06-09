South Africa

Murder cases 'surge' following lifting of alcohol ban: Bheki Cele

09 June 2020 - 22:08 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Police minister Bheki Cele says there has been an increase in the number of murder cases since the ban on alcohol sale was lifted.
Police minister Bheki Cele says there has been an increase in the number of murder cases since the ban on alcohol sale was lifted.
Image: GCIS

There has been a surge of murders since the ban on the sale of alcohol was lifted last week, police minister Bheki Cele said on Tuesday.

Cele made this revelation during a media briefing at the Jabulani hostel in Soweto on Tuesday, according to the SA Government News Agency.

He was in the area after six men were shot and killed on Monday evening. The police are searching for three men believed to be linked to the incident.

“Nationally, we’d sit back and complain about 30 people [per day] that have died [from murder],” said Cele. This was until last Monday, he said, when the ban on alcohol during the lockdown was lifted.

“Until Monday June 1, which is not an entirely dangerous day, for the first time since the lockdown, we got reports of 40 people killed. The next day there were 51 [murders] and there were 69 this past Sunday,” he said.

Your granny could need that bed, says Western Cape government as alcohol cases fill up hospitals

With the province's hospital system already under pressure from Covid-19, the Western Cape government says it is concerned about an increase in ...
News
3 hours ago

“That has now just gone up, including attempting murder ... and violence against women.”

Cele mentioned two women who were killed  this week, describing their murders as "brutal".

Naledi Phangindawo, 25, was allegedly hacked to death by a man close to her in Mossel Bay, in the Western Cape. The suspect has since been arrested.

Tshegofatso Pule, 28, was on Monday found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, after going missing on Thursday.

“It’s an issue that we raise as police and law enforcement that [perpetrators] of crime are well known to the victims. By the look of things, both these ladies were killed by people known to them. I’m not confirming that - the investigations are ongoing,” he said.

Cele said it was difficult for law enforcement to curb domestic violence as the police could not monitor people’s behaviour in their homes.

“In those situations we react, but it’s a question we agree we need to take up. We [need] to work very closely with all other structures and monitor closely gender-based violence, as [cases] can be brutal - as we have seen with the two ladies.”

He pleaded with men, communities and families to report abusive relationships. 

READ MORE:

Ban alcohol in the Eastern Cape, says premier Oscar Mabuyane

The Eastern Cape government wants the national command council to consider banning the sale of alcohol in the province.
News
1 day ago

Alcohol misuse puts ‘massive strain’ on Gauteng hospitals - MEC Bandile Masuku

Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku said the return of alcohol had put a “massive strain” on emergency departments at hospitals in the province
News
1 day ago

Man accused of murdering mother, dumping body in drum of cement

A 54-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly murdered his mother and dumped her body in a drum of cement, Gauteng police said on Tuesday.
News
16 hours ago

Wife accused of killing husband after catching him with another woman

A mother of two will face a murder charge on Wednesday for allegedly stabbing her husband to death after arriving home to find him with another woman
News
12 hours ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

From cooking to crime: Meet Joburg's illicit cigarette traders
Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
X