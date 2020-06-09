Murder cases 'surge' following lifting of alcohol ban: Bheki Cele

There has been a surge of murders since the ban on the sale of alcohol was lifted last week, police minister Bheki Cele said on Tuesday.

Cele made this revelation during a media briefing at the Jabulani hostel in Soweto on Tuesday, according to the SA Government News Agency.

He was in the area after six men were shot and killed on Monday evening. The police are searching for three men believed to be linked to the incident.

“Nationally, we’d sit back and complain about 30 people [per day] that have died [from murder],” said Cele. This was until last Monday, he said, when the ban on alcohol during the lockdown was lifted.

“Until Monday June 1, which is not an entirely dangerous day, for the first time since the lockdown, we got reports of 40 people killed. The next day there were 51 [murders] and there were 69 this past Sunday,” he said.