South Africa

POLL | Were you comfortable sending your child to school on Monday?

09 June 2020 - 06:38 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Schools started reopening on Monday after a three-month hiatus, despite many parents remaining unsure of how safe their children are in the classroom.
Schools started reopening on Monday after a three-month hiatus, despite many parents remaining unsure of how safe their children are in the classroom.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

As schools started reopening on Monday across SA, pupils in grades 7 and 12 were the first to return after a three-month hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the national lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the disease.

Schools were expected to reopen on June 1, but this was postponed following consultations between basic education minister Angie Motshekga, unions and other education stakeholders. The postponement was due to some schools not being compliant with Covid-19 safety requirements, reported TimesLIVE

On Sunday, Motshekga assured the nation during a media briefing that most schools were ready to reopen and that more was being done to equip the remaining schools with necessary personal protective equipment (PPE), water and sanitation.

“We can now say with confidence that about 95% of our schools have been provided with the Covid-19 related imperatives. The sector, with the assistance of our partners, will strive to deal with the remaining 5% to ensure the unfettered rights to health, safety and basic education for all South Africans are protected,” said the minister.

Teachers and pupils from various Johannesburg schools, including Sparrow Combined Technical School in Sophiatown and Tsakani Primary in Kagiso, told TimesLIVE on Monday that they were eager and ready to continue with their studies. 

Some parents were anxious about sending their children to school but trusted teachers to follow the strict safety measures.

MORE:

'Pupils are scared, and so are staff': back to school during Covid-19

Shared anxiety and determination united pupils and teachers at Gauteng schools on Monday, the first day of class for grades 7 and 12 pupils.
News
23 hours ago

Superheroes welcome pupils back to Durban school

When grade 7 pupils at one Durban primary school arrived for their first day back they were given a "hero's welcome" by their principal and teachers ...
News
20 hours ago

IN PICS | Pupils head back to school for the first time since the start of lockdown

Pupils and teachers across the country officially return to schools on Monday, June 8, the first day of class during the Covid-19 lockdown for grades ...
News
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

From cooking to crime: Meet Joburg's illicit cigarette traders
Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
X