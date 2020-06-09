Poor Cape Town primary school gets innovative to keep pupils safe

Teachers at the GJ Joubert Primary School in Strand have constructed shields on each pupil's desk, using wooden frames and transparent plastic.

The brains behind the innovation is veteran teacher Angus Hartley.

“We have a problem of distancing in our classes and I inquired [about buying screens] but they were very expensive for our school,” said Hartley.

“So I came up with this idea. We put the frames together and other teachers covered them with plastic. The only cost we incurred was for the screws and staples. So it cost us R400 for the 100 screens. We have the plastic and we picked up the wood from a wood factory.

“Now we are busy with the grade 6 screens and we will make them as other grades are phased in.”