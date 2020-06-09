Rea Vaya buses delayed as protesters take to the streets in Soweto

Rea Vaya buses in Dobsonville, Soweto, were delayed on Tuesday morning after protesters took to the streets.

The bus service said C2 buses from Ndingilizi Transport terminal in Dobsonville to Maponya Mall and UJ Soweto campus were not operating.

Johannesburg metro police department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said protesters blocked roads in the area with rocks and burning tyres.

Elias Motsoaledi road in Dobsonville close to Ikwekwezi station had been blocked off.

Minnaar said it was a service delivery protest.

Motorists were advised to use alternative routes.