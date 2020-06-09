South Africa

Two Durban metro cops gunned down on way to work

09 June 2020 - 11:23 By NIVASHNI NAIR
Two Durban metro police officers were ambushed near Hammarsdale on Tuesday morning.
Two Durban metro police officers, who were travelling to work together, were gunned down near Hammarsdale on Tuesday morning.

Metro police spokesperson Snr Supt Parboo Sewpersad said the two traffic wardens, aged 24 and 35, were stationed at the Durban beachfront.

They had been travelling in the same car towards Durban early on Tuesday morning when the vehicle was sprayed with bullets.

“This morning just after 5am, Durban metro police received a call-out for a shooting in Mpumalanga near Hammarsdale. They responded and on arrival found two members of the Durban metro police unit. Both had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Both were deceased,” he said.

Sewpersad said the motive for the shooting had not yet been established.

“The forensic unit is on scene and it is an active scene.”

