AfriForum to open case against Nelson Mandela Foundation for 'inciting violence'

AfriForum says it will open an incitement of violence case against the Nelson Mandela Foundation (NMF) for a statement it made on the use of violence in protests.

In a statement commenting on the #BlackLivesMatter protests in the US in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, the foundation said the use of violence in protests can be "rational and carefully targeted as part of a strategy to counter structural and other forms of violence against black lives".

"And, of course, it ought always to be so," the foundation continued.

"We need to reckon with the fact that structural and other forms of violence will provoke violence. And we must face the reality that the ravages of Covid-19 will further entrench structural violence unless we fundamentally restructure our societies.

"It is time to apply our minds to this challenge."