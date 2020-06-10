South Africa

At least six killed, several others injured after truck ploughs into pedestrians in northern KZN

10 June 2020 - 13:49 By Orrin Singh

At least six people are believed to have been killed and several others critically injured when a truck ploughed into pedestrians in Jozini, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday. 

Initial reports from emergency workers at the site indicated that the truck had lost control and crashed into a number of vehicles before veering into stalls occupied by street vendors. 

It is understood that a number of people are still trapped beneath the truck as emergency workers attempt to free them. 

This is a developing story. 

