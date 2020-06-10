At least six killed, several others injured after truck ploughs into pedestrians in northern KZN
10 June 2020 - 13:49
At least six people are believed to have been killed and several others critically injured when a truck ploughed into pedestrians in Jozini, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday.
Initial reports from emergency workers at the site indicated that the truck had lost control and crashed into a number of vehicles before veering into stalls occupied by street vendors.
It is understood that a number of people are still trapped beneath the truck as emergency workers attempt to free them.
This is a developing story.