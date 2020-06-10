Cape Town roads flooded as more rain expected, leading to concerns about poorer areas

Environmental scientist Simon Gear said: “Big cold fronts are expected in the middle of June. The difference in winters for Cape Town is from the number of fronts rather than how strong any individual one is.”

The Western Cape is forecast to have a wetter winter than in 2019 and the dam levels are already higher than they were this time last year, after recent rain.

“There are always two sides to flooding: the amount of rain that falls and the number of people affected. The latter is independent of the climate,” says Gear, who was the weatherman for Cape Talk and Radio 702 for 17 years.

“In Cape Town there are communities living in areas on the Cape Flats where the water does collect after rain. This flooding has been an ongoing problem,” he said.