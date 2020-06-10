South Africa

Carletonville player becomes lottery millionaire, April's mega-winner still unknown

10 June 2020 - 08:14 By TimesLIVE
Ithuba is still waiting for the April PowerBall jackpot winner to come forward to claim the R135m prize.
Ithuba is still waiting for the April PowerBall jackpot winner to come forward to claim the R135m prize.
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov

A resident of a mining town in Gauteng spent R10 on a Lotto ticket — and struck riches.

The national lottery operator, Ithuba, says the Lotto jackpot from the Saturday, June 6, draw paid out R8,129,457.60 (R8m) to one winner.

The winning ticket was purchased at Bargain House Driefontein, East Driefontein Centre, East Park Crescent, Carletonville, Gauteng.

The player has not yet come forward.

“We hope that the winner will make contact with us soon. We encourage all players, especially those from the Carletonville region who recently visited Bargain House Driefontein, to check their tickets. Once the winner comes forward, the first step will be to validate the winning ticket and offer the winner free trauma counselling and financial advice, as we do with all winners of R50,000 and above. Our main priority is to help the winner digest the news and for them to enjoy every step of this life-changing win,” said Busisiwe Msizi, head of corporate relations at Ithuba.

Since the lockdown restrictions were relaxed on June 1, Ithuba said a number of players have visited its offices countrywide to claim their winnings. The biggest claim so far was R16.8m paid to a winner in the May 16 lotto draw.

Ithuba said it is still waiting for this year’s biggest PowerBall jackpot winner — who won a whopping R135m with a ticket purchased on April 28 — to claim the prize.

Tickets which expired during the lockdown, between March 27 and June 1, will be accepted for claims until end-October. “No player sitting with a ticket that expired during this period should be anxious about losing their winnings,"" said Msizi.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Luck is fickle - just look at lottery winners

Most of us had no clue what unlucky really meant until we hit 2020
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

R20 ticket bags online player nearly R17m in lottery jackpot win

An online Lotto player has won nearly R17m, lottery operator Ithuba said on Friday.
News
2 weeks ago

Latest lotto millionaire spent R1,000 on ticket

Someone out there spent R1,000 on lottery tickets, and it paid off.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

From cooking to crime: Meet Joburg's illicit cigarette traders
Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
X