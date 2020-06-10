Covid-19 hygiene hell for residents of Kliptown, where Freedom Charter was signed

Kliptown is the township where the Freedom Charter was adopted in 1955.

Some families have lived here for three generations. In June last year, GroundUp wrote about residents complaining about the poor condition of communal toilets. At the time, ward councillor Peter Rafferty (DA) acknowledged that the toilets were more than 20 years old and said: “However, we are planning to upgrade all the sanitation infrastructure in Kliptown. We will install flushing toilets with taps in the whole area.”

But a year later, there is no sign of any of this.

Diketsang Putsoane lives with her sick mother in a one-room house in Vaalkamers. She is unemployed and gets child support grants for three of her children. They survive on this and on her mother’s pension.

“We don’t know what social distancing is here in Kliptown. We all share this one house, together with four young kids. My mother is very sick so sometimes she uses a bucket that I empty into these toilets.”

She says the toilets are rarely emptied.

“You basically sit on the top of another person’s waste. There are no taps attached to the toilets.”

Her mother has been waiting for an RDP house since 1996, she says. “There is no privacy or peace because we do everything in these small rooms here.”

Plaatjies was born in and grew up in one of the crumbling one-room structures. He works as a community health-care worker around Kliptown.