COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Will government's cigarette ban pass the 'rationality test' in court?
June 10 2020 - 09:17
From daily screenings to NSFAS — five critical takeouts from Blade Nzimande's briefing
Higher education minister Blade Nzimande addressed the media on Tuesday about the phased return of students, NSFAS and screening as a means to combat the spread of Covid-19.
June 10 2020 - 09:00
SA’s Covid-19 fight gets a nifty hi-tech weapon
An impressive bit of geo-mapping kit used to fight Ebola is now a vital part of SA’s Covid-19 arsenal.
It's currently flexing its muscle in Mpumalanga, homing in on hot spots.
June 10 2020 - 08:52
Ghost hospital: patients abandoned
One of the Eastern Cape’s most important rural hospitals has become a ghost facility after doctors and nurses walked out on Monday, leaving patients to fend for themselves or rely on managers for treatment.
The decision by most of the health workers at Tafalofefe Hospital in Centane to abandon their stations brought home the reality of an ongoing health crisis fuelled by a stand-off between the health department, and health workers, represented by unions, reports DispatchLIVE.
It has come at a time when the province can least afford it, with the Eastern Cape second only to the Western Cape in terms of Covid-19 fatalities.
June 10 2020 - 7:00
Will government's cigarette ban pass the 'rationality test' in court?
The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association's (Fita) case is set to be heard in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.
According to Fita, the government’s “high-handed” approach to lockdown regulations, which includes the controversial smoking ban, is turning people against the lockdown.
June 10 2020 - 06:54
TIMELINE | How the legal fight to unban cigarette sales has unfolded so far
The Free Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) will on Wednesday tell the full bench of the high court in Pretoria why it believes regulations prohibiting the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products should be set aside.
On the other side of the court, lawyers for cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will present arguments as to why the ban should remain in place.
It has been just over a month since the association filed papers to challenge the decision to ban the sale of tobacco products during the lockdown.
June 10 2020 - 06:55
The terrifying speed of coronavirus
It took 10 hours for a virus like Covid-19 to spread from a hospital bed rail to the whole ward.
And itstayed there forfive days, a new study reveals.