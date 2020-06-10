South Africa

Herman Mashaba welcomes former JMPD chief David Tembe to The People's Dialogue - 'We do things differently'

10 June 2020 - 12:44 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba says he will recruit the best minds to join his political party.
Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba says he will recruit the best minds to join his political party.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Herman Mashaba, founder of The People's Dialogue and former mayor of Johannesburg, has recruited former Johannesburg metro police department chief David Tembe to his party.

Mashaba made the announcement on Tuesday.

“He joins the team as we work to design a blueprint to make SA a safer place for law-abiding citizens, and a place where criminals live in fear.”

He added that SA's criminal justice system is being collapsed by politicians who either ignore the advice of experts or deny them leadership opportunities because “they are not willing to compromise their values. We do things differently."

Many supported Tembe's appointment. Here's a glimpse into some of the responses on Twitter:

MORE

Herman Mashaba opens criminal case over 'leaked' public protector report

Former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba has opened a criminal case over the "illegal" leaking of the public protector's draft report into allegations ...
Politics
1 day ago

Read the real story about Herman Mashaba's battle for Jozi

'The Accidental Mayor' considers the achievements, challenges and controversies of Mashaba’s time in office.
Books
2 days ago

Herman Mashaba slams railway unpreparedness on level 3: 'Prasa had nine weeks'

Mashaba says Prasa had enough time to prepare trains for lockdown level 3.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

From cooking to crime: Meet Joburg's illicit cigarette traders
Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
X