Herman Mashaba welcomes former JMPD chief David Tembe to The People's Dialogue - 'We do things differently'
Herman Mashaba, founder of The People's Dialogue and former mayor of Johannesburg, has recruited former Johannesburg metro police department chief David Tembe to his party.
Mashaba made the announcement on Tuesday.
“He joins the team as we work to design a blueprint to make SA a safer place for law-abiding citizens, and a place where criminals live in fear.”
He added that SA's criminal justice system is being collapsed by politicians who either ignore the advice of experts or deny them leadership opportunities because “they are not willing to compromise their values. We do things differently."
Many supported Tembe's appointment. Here's a glimpse into some of the responses on Twitter:
YOU DESERVE MY VOTE— #putsouthafricansfirst (@masentle_NEO) June 9, 2020
south Africa is not play ground
Morning president #HermanMashaba we are praying for you daily as a country and we wish you well. Truly you're our last hope to sanity— TouchTheSky (@Skhumbatouchss) June 9, 2020
I Just signed up to join the movement! I believe in your vision! Please dont let us down! And get in young people when it comes to finance and educational matters have a well balanced organization that embraces the young and the old— Melusi Mntambo (@melusi_mntambo) June 9, 2020
Wow you are missed sir on "ask the chief " It was such a good idea now history ..— Peter carragher (@Petercarragher5) June 9, 2020
I remember how we used to report crime on Twitter within minutes askthechief would respond with actions taken, I lived to see a functional govnmt but it only lasted lasted just over 2 years, where can I read ur manifesto, this is promising— WHAT YOU WANT - AVAILABLE ON DIGITAL STORES!!🇿🇦 (@Tempo_rsa) June 9, 2020
That's excellent. Someone with real on-the-ground experience.— Jimmy Ramokgopa (@JimmyRamokgopa) June 9, 2020