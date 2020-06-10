South Africa

Nearly 1 million Covid-19 tests conducted in SA, cases climb to 55,421

Death toll climbs to 1,210

10 June 2020 - 22:25 By TimesLIVE
SA has recorded 55,421 Covid-19 cases and 1,210 deaths by Wednesday night.
Image: Pixabay

Just shy of 1 million Covid-19 tests had been conducted across SA by Wednesday night, the health ministry said as it announced that 55,421 cases of the respiratory illness had been confirmed.

This represented an increase of 30,330 tests in the past 24-hour cycle, and an increase of 2,430 cases.

There were also an additional 48 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the national death toll to 1,210. Of those newly recorded deaths, 37 were in the Western Cape, nine in the Eastern Cape and two in KZN.

There was a mortality rate of 2.2%, said the department.

The Western Cape continues to be the epicentre of the illness in SA, with 927 deaths and 36,021 cases. The Eastern Cape has recorded 147 deaths from its 7,154 cases.

There have been 31,505 confirmed recoveries, which "translates to a recovery rate of 56.8%," said the ministry.

