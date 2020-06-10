South Africa

Pregnant & hung from a tree - here's what we know about the murder of Tshegofatso Pule

10 June 2020 - 10:12 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Tshegofatso Pule was found murdered and hanged in a piece of veld on Monday.
Tshegofatso Pule was found murdered and hanged in a piece of veld on Monday.
Image: Supplied

South Africans are reeling in shock after the murder of 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule from Soweto.

Here's what we know about her death.

Hung from a tree, stabbed 

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubela confirmed to TimesLIVE that Pule's body was found by a community member in the veld in Durban Deep, Roodepoort on Monday. She was pregnant and was found hung from a tree with a stab wound to her chest.

Reported missing 

Pule was reported missing on June 4, after she was last seen at West Lake complex in Florida, Roodepoort, according to department of social development spokesperson Thabiso Hlongwane.

Unanswered messages 

Pule's uncle Tumisang Katake told TimesLIVE that the family was worried when WhatsApp messages sent to Pule weren't going through. She was last active on the messaging app on Thursday, June 4, just before 10pm.

She left home with her boyfriend

Pule left her aunt's house in Meadowlands, Soweto on Thursday with her boyfriend. She said they were going to buy maternity clothes and said she would be back soon. By Friday, the family was worried as they couldn't get through to her as her phone went straight to voicemail. 

Investigations under way

Makhubela told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that the suspects are unknown but investigations are ongoing. 

MORE

Heavily pregnant Tshegofatso Pule found murdered, hanging from tree in veld

The body of Tshegofatso Pule, who was eight months pregnant, was found hanging from a tree in an open veld on Monday, the Gauteng department of ...
News
1 day ago

#JusticeforTshegoPule: Heartbroken family will never see her unborn child

A baby shower with family and friends is something Tshegofatso Pule will never experience
News
20 hours ago

#JusticeforNaledi: Man hands himself in after brutal murder

A 34-year-old man has handed himself over to police after the murder of Naledi Phangindawo from Mossel Bay
News
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

From cooking to crime: Meet Joburg's illicit cigarette traders
Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
X