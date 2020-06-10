Pregnant & hung from a tree - here's what we know about the murder of Tshegofatso Pule

South Africans are reeling in shock after the murder of 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule from Soweto.

Here's what we know about her death.

Hung from a tree, stabbed

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubela confirmed to TimesLIVE that Pule's body was found by a community member in the veld in Durban Deep, Roodepoort on Monday. She was pregnant and was found hung from a tree with a stab wound to her chest.

Reported missing

Pule was reported missing on June 4, after she was last seen at West Lake complex in Florida, Roodepoort, according to department of social development spokesperson Thabiso Hlongwane.

Unanswered messages

Pule's uncle Tumisang Katake told TimesLIVE that the family was worried when WhatsApp messages sent to Pule weren't going through. She was last active on the messaging app on Thursday, June 4, just before 10pm.

She left home with her boyfriend

Pule left her aunt's house in Meadowlands, Soweto on Thursday with her boyfriend. She said they were going to buy maternity clothes and said she would be back soon. By Friday, the family was worried as they couldn't get through to her as her phone went straight to voicemail.

Investigations under way

Makhubela told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that the suspects are unknown but investigations are ongoing.