South Africa

Reasons for cigarette sales ban do not pass rational muster, Fita says

10 June 2020 - 12:41 By Ernest Mabuza
The application by the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association to review the regulation prohibiting the sale of cigarettes is before the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday.
The application by the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association to review the regulation prohibiting the sale of cigarettes is before the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday.
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

The reasons provided by co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for prohibiting the sale of tobacco products from May do not pass rational muster, lawyers for the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association told the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Fita was in court to ask that the court review and set aside two regulations passed by Dlamini-Zuma, banning the sale of tobacco products.

Dlamini-Zuma is opposing the application.

Addressing a full bench headed by Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo, Arnold Subel SC for Fita, said Dlamini-Zuma had failed dismally to provide reasons for the ban on the sale of cigarettes.

Cigarette sales ban battle continues: Here is what you need to know

Here is what you need to know about the cigarette ban battle.
News
1 day ago

Subel said Dlamini-Zuma's plan had been to get people to stop smoking because, according to her, if they cannot get access to tobacco, they will stop smoking.

“There is no realistic prospect in the real world of Dlamini-Zuma being able to stop people from smoking.”

Mlambo told Subel that in her answering affidavit in the case, Dlamini-Zuma had mentioned that if 1% of the 8-million smokers require health assistance, this would overwhelm the health system.

Subel said the statement was hypothetical and there were no facts to support it.

“Of the 1% of smokers, she does not mention how many of those have comorbidities,” Subel said.

Subel also took issue with the fact that President Cyril Ramaphosa had told the nation on April 23 that sales of cigarettes would resume on May 1, when the country moved to level 4 of the lockdown, but there has been no explanation from him about the U-turn.

Subel said the president should be the person giving reasons on the U-turn.

The application continues.

MORE

Dlamini-Zuma slams 'vague' lockdown judgment as lawyers file appeal

Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has argued that a judgment which labelled lockdown regulations as 'invalid' was vague
Politics
20 hours ago

Fita brings in its own medical experts to challenge ban on cigarette sales

The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association has attached two reports from medical professionals showing that banning the sale of tobacco products ...
News
1 day ago

Illegal cigarette traders living from hand to mouth and hoping they don’t get burnt

Down to her last loaf of bread, a Johannesburg chef knew she would have to act quickly to make money. Building on a network of 35 peers in the food ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

From cooking to crime: Meet Joburg's illicit cigarette traders
Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
X