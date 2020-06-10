Reasons for cigarette sales ban do not pass rational muster, Fita says

The reasons provided by co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for prohibiting the sale of tobacco products from May do not pass rational muster, lawyers for the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association told the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Fita was in court to ask that the court review and set aside two regulations passed by Dlamini-Zuma, banning the sale of tobacco products.

Dlamini-Zuma is opposing the application.

Addressing a full bench headed by Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo, Arnold Subel SC for Fita, said Dlamini-Zuma had failed dismally to provide reasons for the ban on the sale of cigarettes.