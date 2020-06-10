Swedish PM assassination: Did apartheid agents kill Olof Palme?

Swedish prosecutors and police will on Wednesday lift the lid on their investigation into the unsolved assassination of that country’s former Prime Minister Olof Palme, whose killing is believed to be linked to apartheid-era hitmen.

The murder occurred 34 years ago, as Palme walked out of the Grand cinema in Stockholm with his wife Lisbeth on the night of February 28 1986.

The Social Democratic Party leader had been watching a movie with Lisbeth and their son Marten and his partner when he was shot in the back and neck. He bled to death on the pavement.

Lisbeth, who was the only one with him as they walked away from the cinema, escaped injury.

For decades, speculation has been rife about the apartheid government’s links to the murder of Palme, whose government was supportive of the ANC in its fight for democracy and who had been bringing about international pressure to shut down arms and oil supplies to the apartheid regime.

Krister Petersson, chief prosecutor of the Swedish Prosecuting Authority, and Hans Melander, the lead investigator into Palme’s murder, were scheduled to announce the findings of their investigation from 9.30am.