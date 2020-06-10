TIMELINE | How the legal fight to unban cigarette sales has unfolded so far

The Free Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) will on Wednesday tell the full bench of the high court in Pretoria why it believes regulations prohibiting the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products should be set aside.

On the other side of the court, lawyers for cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will present arguments as to why the ban should remain in place.

It has been just over a month since the association filed papers to challenge the decision to ban the sale of tobacco products during the lockdown.

This is how the saga has played out.

March 26: South Africa's complete lockdown begins - at level 5. Among the prohibitions are that alcohol and tobacco products can not be sold.

April 23: In a televised address to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa announces that the sale of cigarettes, which had been prohibited under the initial hard lockdown, would be allowed when the country moves to level 4 from May 1.