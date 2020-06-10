South Africa

Two teachers at Gauteng school die, two other education officials test positive for Covid-19

10 June 2020 - 17:30 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced on Wednesday that two teachers at a Vosloorus school have died.
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced on Wednesday that two teachers at a Vosloorus school have died.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Two teachers from a high school in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg, have died, the education department confirmed on Wednesday.

The two teachers, a 63-year-old female acting principal and a 58-year-old female teacher from Thuto Lesedi Secondary School in Vosloorus, died on Tuesday.

"It is alleged the acting principal collapsed while visiting her parents and was unfortunately declared dead on arrival at a local hospital," said the education department in a statement.

"Sadly, the second educator allegedly experienced complications and consulted a medical practitioner. She died at home in her sleep."

The department dispatched its psycho-social team to provide support to the school.

“This is a huge loss for the school and the education sector in a difficult period,” said Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

“We would like to convey our sincere condolences to both families and the school community. We pray for their strength during this time of grief. Indeed the school will conduct memorial services to remember and celebrate their lives, in due course.”

The department also confirmed that two employees at its head office had tested positive for Covid-19. It said the employees and their families were receiving support and care in accordance with the World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols.

"It is important to note that all other staff members who were in contact with the said officials are testing and will follow all protocols to prevent the spread of the virus," it said.

"Two buildings - 17 Simmonds Street and 26 and 30 Loveday Street - will be closed with immediate effect for fogging and disinfection, which will take place on [Thursday and Friday].

“We wish all our staff members who tested positive a speedy recovery. You enjoy our support at all times,” added  Lesufi.

READ MORE:

Two Durban high schools close after teachers test positive for Covid-19

Two Durban high schools were forced to close on Tuesday after a teacher at each school tested positive for Covid-19
News
1 day ago

Pretoria SGB member tests positive for Covid-19 after inspecting school readiness

While preparing for the return of grade 12 pupils this week, it seems a member of the school governing body (SGB) of Hillview High School in Pretoria ...
News
1 week ago

Two SA Air Force members test positive for Covid-19

The SA Air Force (SAAF) has shut its headquarters after two members tested positive for Covid-19.
News
11 hours ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

From cooking to crime: Meet Joburg's illicit cigarette traders
Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
X