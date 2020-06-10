Two teachers at Gauteng school die, two other education officials test positive for Covid-19

Two teachers from a high school in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg, have died, the education department confirmed on Wednesday.

The two teachers, a 63-year-old female acting principal and a 58-year-old female teacher from Thuto Lesedi Secondary School in Vosloorus, died on Tuesday.

"It is alleged the acting principal collapsed while visiting her parents and was unfortunately declared dead on arrival at a local hospital," said the education department in a statement.

"Sadly, the second educator allegedly experienced complications and consulted a medical practitioner. She died at home in her sleep."