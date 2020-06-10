WATCH LIVE | Swedish officials speak on apartheid SA's involvement in PM's killing

Swedish prosecutors and police were scheduled on Wednesday to announce the findings on their investigation into the murder of the country's former prime minister, Olof Palme, whose killing might have been linked to apartheid-era hit men.

Krister Petersson, chief prosecutor of the Swedish Prosecuting Authority, and Hans Melander, the lead investigator into Palme’s murder, were scheduled to announce the findings from 9.30am.

The murder occurred on February 28 1986 as Palme walked out of the Grand cinema in Stockholm with his wife Lisbeth. He was shot in the back and neck, while Lisbeth escaped injury.

For decades, speculation has been rife about the apartheid government’s links to the murder of Palme, whose government was supportive of the ANC in its fight for democracy and who had been bringing about international pressure to shut down arms and oil supplies to the apartheid regime.