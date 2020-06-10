'We found his lifeless body on the floor': at the Soweto massacre scene

Neighbours told Sowetan they were asleep when the shooting started but they heard the gunshots.

A neighbour, who asked not to be named, said the seven men were apparently shoved into the shack before they were gunned down.

“One of the guys who survived told us that they were in Block 22 before they were brought to the shack and shot,” said the neighbour.

He said the assailants were part of a larger group that had camped around the hostel but they did not know what could have been the reason for the killings.

“It was a large group of men. Most of them were on the outskirts of the hostel but only three of them were shot in the shack.

“Two of the deceased men were lying on the ground just outside, one was lying on top of the other while another one was lying on the bed and the other man on the floor,” said the neighbour.

Bangiwe Mthombeni, a sister of one of the deceased, Sphe Mthombeni, 28, said they didn't understand why the group was massacred.

“We got a call at 10pm and they told us to get to the hostel because my brother was shot and killed. We got here and found his lifeless body on the floor inside the shack.”

Mthombeni was living at the hostel.

“I can't describe what I saw. I don't know what happened,” Bangiwe said.

Phindi Mchunu, a cousin of another deceased, Sipho Mvelase, 37, said they were still trying to process what happened.

“We got here and he was lying outside by the door. We don't know why he was killed as well. But he didn't deserve to be killed,” Mchunu said.