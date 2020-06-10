South Africa

Woman stabbed to death, boyfriend arrested

10 June 2020 - 07:17 By Iavan Pijoos
The 45-year-old woman’s body was found by a passer-by at about 11am on Friday, police spokesperson Capt Khaya Tonjeni said.
. The 45-year-old woman’s body was found by a passer-by at about 11am on Friday, police spokesperson Capt Khaya Tonjeni said.
Image: Supplied

The country has been rocked by yet another brutal murder of a woman after a 36-year-old man was arrested in Mthatha on Tuesday for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death.

Her body was dumped in the veld, Eastern Cape police said.

The 45-year-old woman’s body was found by a passer-by at about 11am on Friday, police spokesperson Capt Khaya Tonjeni said.

“After an intensive investigation the suspect was arrested and the deceased's belongings were recovered from him,” Tonjeni said.  

The man is expected to appear in the Mthatha magistrate’s court soon.

“We must oppose bail in all aspects; he must face the full might of law. This arrest must be a deterrent to all those who continue to terrorise vulnerable women and continue to perpetuate gender-based violence,” provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga said.

MORE

#JusticeforTshegoPule: Heartbroken family will never see her unborn child

A baby shower with family and friends is something Tshegofatso Pule will never experience
News
18 hours ago

'The way she died is unimaginable': Family, friends on killing of Naledi Phangindawo

The gruesome death of Naledi Phangindawo, who was hacked with an axe, has taken a heavy toll on the health of her mother and father
News
16 hours ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

From cooking to crime: Meet Joburg's illicit cigarette traders
Turning water into sanitiser: Joburg NPO's innovative use of water purification ...
X