Cape Bar loses quota fight to replace black male advocate with black female on Legal Practice Council

Electing black female advocates to governing structures of their profession does not constitute transformation of the industry.

Part of the transformation equation entails addressing the skewed distribution of legal work among the different races. This is the assertion of the equality court, sitting in the high court in Cape Town.

The election of a black male advocate instead of a black woman to the Legal Practice Council (LPC) pitted the Cape Bar against justice minister Ronald Lamola. In the saga, which has played out in court since October, the Cape Bar sued for unfair discrimination and wanted Andre Paries replaced by Ncumisa Mayosi.

Lamola, the council and its provincial structure opposed the application. The National Association of Democratic Lawyers (Nadel), the Law Society of SA (LSSA) and the Black Lawyers Association (BLA) and Sakeliga NPC joined the litigation as friends of the court.

As justice minister, Lamola is responsible for the administration of the Legal Practice Act.