South Africa

Family and friends of murdered Tshegofatso Pule to bid farewell

11 June 2020 - 06:00 By Iavan Pijoos
Tshegofatso Pule was found murdered and hanged in a piece of veld on Monday.
Image: Supplied

Tshegofatso Pule, who was found murdered in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, this week, will be laid to rest on Thursday.

Pule's body was found by a community member in the veld in Durban Deep on Monday. Police said she had a stab wound to her chest. She was eight months pregnant.

No arrests had been made by Wednesday night.

Her uncle Tumisang Katake told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that the 28-year-old worked as a make-up artist and wanted to pursue studies in marketing.

She was eight months pregnant with a daughter, who would have been her first child.

Katake said the family suspected something was wrong when WhatsApp messages and calls to her went unanswered on Friday. She was last online on WhatsApp just before 10pm on Thursday.

She left her aunt’s home in Meadowlands in Soweto and, according to Katake, was picked up to go buy maternity clothes. She never made it back home.

Pule, who was described as “bubbly and outgoing”, will be buried in Meadowlands.

Scores of mourners attended a memorial service for her in Soweto on Wednesday evening.

Her murder has sparked a petition demanding dramatic changes in the way gender violence is dealt with by government. 

Chanté Moos wrote: "We are sick and tired of the war against women in South Africa. We are sick and tired of the abuse. We are sick and tired of being raped. We are sick and tired of dying."

"Lifeline has reported that gender based violence cases went up 500% since the lockdown. The UN has called violence against women and girls the 'shadow pandemic'. For South African women, this is all too familiar.

"We demand sustainable change. 

"We demand safety. We demand equality and empowerment.

"For Tshegofatse, Naledi, Uyinene and countless other women and girls who should still be alive today."

