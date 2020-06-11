South Africa

Get out the winter woolies, cold to linger until after the weekend

11 June 2020 - 10:08 By Jessica Levitt
Brace yourself! The icy weather is expected to last until Tuesday.
Image: 123RF/Dean Drobot

If you've been feeling the sudden drop in temperatures, get ready to wrap yourselves in even more blankets as low temperatures are expected to last until Monday, going into Tuesday.

The SA Weather Services' Edward Engelbrecht says the cold will affect most parts of the country, with highs of 10C-18C and temperatures dipping below zero at night.

He said there is a 60%-80% chance of rain across the Western Cape, southern Cape, parts of the southern Free State and Eastern Cape on Thursday.

Snow is expected in some parts of the country.

Engelbrecht said the dip in temperatures should see a gradual improvement from Monday as the cold front exits the country.

This weekend be like ...

