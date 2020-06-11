‘I am innocent,’ says man accused on Twitter of Tshegofatso Pule’s murder

David Shoba is on mission to clear his name after being accused on social media of being behind the brutal murder of Tshegofatso Pule.

A picture of him was widely shared on social media this week.

“This is David Shoba - he murdered Tshego Pule, he confessed to her murder. He says he panicked, he was not ready to be a father,” read the caption to the post.

Pule was found dead in open veld in Durban Deep, Roodepoort, on Monday. She had a stab wound to the chest and was found hanging from a tree.

She was eight months pregnant with a daughter, her first child.