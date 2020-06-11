South Africa

Johannesburg mayor tests negative after second test for Covid-19

11 June 2020 - 10:25 By TimesLIVE
Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo temporarily went into self-isolation after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.
Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo temporarily went into self-isolation after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.
Image: Sisanda Aluta Mbolekwa

Geoff Makhubo has tested negative for Covid-19, the Johannesburg mayor's office confirmed on Thursday.

He had taken a test as a precaution after a staff member in his office had tested positive “following a trip to the Western Cape for a funeral last week”.

On Monday, the mayor's team said the staffer who had contracted the virus is in recovery and self-isolating at home.

This was the second test taken by Makhubo. He had also tested negative for the respiratory illness the first time.

The mayor will join the Johannesburg city council meeting and will on Friday hold a mayoral committee meeting - both online.

The entire staff complement in the mayor’s office had as a precaution also undergone tests to determine their Covid-19 status and no other test has come out positive.

MORE

Two SA Air Force members test positive for Covid-19

The SA Air Force (SAAF) has shut its headquarters after two members tested positive for Covid-19.
News
1 day ago

HIV and TB 'less deadly' than diabetes, old age in Covid-19 cases

Having diabetes or being older than 50 are far deadlier than HIV or TB in a person who contracts Covid-19, new data has revealed.
News
1 day ago

Covid-19 cost Gauteng municipalities R4bn in just two months

Gauteng municipalities have lost R4bn in just two months because of the Covid-19 pandemic and countrywide lockdown
Politics
20 hours ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Gang shootings spike, leading to law enforcement operations in Cape Town's ...
Why certain currencies are hit harder during the global Covid-19 pandemic
X