Elderly Covid-19 patient goes missing from isolation unit
11 June 2020 - 10:10
An elderly Covid-19 positive patient has disappeared from the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium isolation unit and his livid family are firmly pointing the finger at a security guard.
John Doch, 73, who lives in Graaff-Reinet, was driven by ambulance to the stadium at 9pm last Thursday after testing positive for Covid-19.
Less than 24 hours later, he was nowhere to be found.
