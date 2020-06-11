South Africa

Elderly Covid-19 patient goes missing from isolation unit

11 June 2020 - 10:10 By Michael Kimberley
John Doch, who is Covid-19 positive, has been missing since Friday afternoon after a security guard allowed him to leave the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. On the right is a screen-grab from security footage taken just before Doch left the stadium
Image: SUPPLIED

An elderly Covid-19 positive patient has disappeared from the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium isolation unit and his livid family are firmly pointing the finger at a security guard.

John Doch, 73, who lives in Graaff-Reinet, was driven by ambulance to the stadium at 9pm last Thursday after testing positive for Covid-19. 

Less than 24 hours later, he was nowhere to be found.

