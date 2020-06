Only behaviour change can help us now, say experts

Tomlinson said while we have already witnessed “remarkable changes in behaviour in South Africa”, more will be needed going forward, relying on what he called “the professors of the street - people who know their community needs and how to get there”.

Nephrologist Dr Dwomoa Adu from the University of Ghana warned that Africa could not afford to be complacent about the pandemic, despite certain stats that appear favourable.

“It is true that so far in Africa, the case fatality rate has been 2.4%, whereas in Europe it has been 8% and in America 5%. But it may be that there are more asymptomatic cases in Africa, though we don’t know why,” he said.

It could also be because only 3% of our population is over age 65.

Adu said the “rate of increase” was initially slower in Africa but the curve is now the same as in Asia and South America. The latter has proven disastrous - in Brazil in particular, where over 40,000 deaths have been recorded.

The bottom line, he said, is that “this is a strange new virus that gives no room for complacency”.

According to Guy Richards, a professor in critical care at Wits University, many of the drugs that have been touted as the next possible “wonder drug” have so far fallen very short of that title.

While some had shown “some limited positivity”, there is still no treatment for Covid-19. And with a vaccine still many months away, it is only behaviour that can flatten the curve.