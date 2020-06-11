South Africa

Over 100 more prisoners test positive for Covid-19

11 June 2020 - 21:23 By Nomahlui Jordaan
Over a hundred new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in SA prisons in the past 24 hours.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

The department of correctional services has recorded over 100 new Covid-19 cases in prisons in the past 24 hours.

The department has 1,425 confirmed Covid-19 cases to date, with 510 of those being officials and 915 inmates.

The 111 additional cases announced on Thursday were inmates from the Western Cape (58 cases) and the Eastern Cape (53 cases).

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the department recorded 62 additional recoveries: 52 in the Western Cape, nine in Gauteng and one in the Eastern Cape.

"As a result, the total number of recoveries is standing at 510, leaving active cases at 905," he said. 

The breakdown of Covid-19 cases in the department was provided as follows:

  • Eastern Cape: 813 (147 officials, 666 inmates) - 131 recoveries, 3 deaths;
  • Western Cape: 527 (302 officials, 225 inmates) - 347 recoveries, 5 deaths;
  • Gauteng: 65 (42 officials, 23 inmates) - 26 recoveries;
  • KwaZulu-Natal: 10 (9 officials, 1 inmate) - 1 recovery;
  • Limpopo, Mpumalanga and North West: 4 (4 officials) - 2 recoveries;
  • Northern Cape: 2 (2 officials) - 2 recoveries;
  • Free State: 1 (1 official); and
  • head office: 3 (3 officials) - 1 recovery.

