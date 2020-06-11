Ownership of Fish River resort land is decided in favour of community, 20 years later

In order to be entitled to restitution of land, a claimant must prove four things:

that they constitute a “community” with rights in respect of the land. A “community” is defined as “any group of persons whose rights in land are derived from shared rules determining access to land held in common by such group”;

that they were dispossessed of these land rights as a result of racially discriminatory practices after June 19 1913;

that they did not receive just and equitable compensation; and

that they lodged a land claim before December 31 1998.

Oral argument was heard by the court in March 2020.

During the proceedings it was common cause that both communities had lodged their claim before the cut-off date of December 31 1998. Everything else was disputed.

The SCA had to determine two main issues. First, whether the Prudhoe community met the requirements for a “community” in terms of the Restitution Act. Second, which of the two communities had established previous enjoyment of rights on the land in question and subsequent dispossession of those rights. Both these issues turned on the particular record of the colonial and apartheid history of land dispossession in the area which was disputed by the parties.

Before the matter was heard, the AmaZizi community abandoned thirteen farms and the Prudhoe Community eight farms.

The court emphasised that the meaning of “community” is not rigid. In fact, it cited a Constitutional Court decision which emphasised that the Restitution Act sets a low threshold to qualify as a community.

The AmaZizi’s key witness, McDonald Fumene Matiwane, argued that members of Prudhoe were actually just members of AmaZizi who fell under the chieftainship of an AmaZizi chief. Also, according to Matiwane, they were merely labour tenants for white farmers in the area, not a distinct traditional community. Matiwane also pointed out the short distance between the AmaZizi and Prudhoe communities.

But the SCA ultimately rejected Matiwane’s reasoning because he made a number of concessions. He conceded that the members of Prudhoe were descendants of the AmaGqunukhwebe tribe, which is a distinctive tribe associated with the amaXhosa unlike the AmaZizi who are not Xhosa and have their roots in the AmaMfengu. Second, Matiwane conceded that he, and all members of the AmaZizi had only ever lived in the tribal areas as opposed to the land in question. Third, Matiwane conceded that Prudhoe headmen allocated plots of land in the area, not the AmaZizi chief.