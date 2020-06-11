Parents shut 'unsafe' schools over lack of hygiene and sanitation

Parents said when their children came home on Monday, they revealed that there was only one water tank and there was no soap or sanitisers provided to them. Parents also said there was no screening of children at the gate to the school.

“On Monday we thought all was well but after finding out that there was no proper hand washing happening, we went to the school to see for ourselves the next day. We were not impressed and we took the decision to not allow the school to accommodate the children until the department provided it with water, sanitisers and people to do screening,” said community member Sibusiso Sibiya.

“After we closed the school, the circuit manager came and told us that they had hired people to clean and to screen pupils, teachers and other staff members at the school — but they didn't show up. He even asked us to volunteer; we can't volunteer when there are people who are being paid, that is an insult,” said Sibiya.

Education spokesperson Jasper Zwane said the department would send an official to the school to evaluate the situation.