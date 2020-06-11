POLL | Drunk driving, a spike in trauma and murder cases - should government ban alcohol?

Some South Africans have called for the alcohol ban to be reinstated after a deadly accident in Jozini, in the north of KwaZulu-Natal, which left at least eight people dead and 32 injured on Wednesday.

A truck driver lost control of the vehicle, hitting pedestrians and cars on Wednesday. He attributed the accident to brake failure but investigations found that he “may have been driving under the influence of alcohol,” according to TimesLIVE.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula called on road users to avoid excessive alcohol consumption to prevent fatal road accidents.