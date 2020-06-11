SA Muslims 'not able to embark' on Hajj pilgrimage due to Covid-19
With the country's borders still closed due to the Covid-19 lockdown, South Africans wishing to embark on the Hajj pilgrimage this year will not be allowed to do so.
This was the official word from the SA Hajj & Umrah Council (Sahuc) in a statement issued on Wednesday night.
The council said a meeting was held earlier on Wednesday with international relations minister Naledi Pandor.
"Based on the closures of our borders, the curtailment of international travel and issues pertaining to Covid-19, it is with regret that we inform South African accredited Hujaaj that South African pilgrims will not be able to embark on the 1441/2020 Hajj," it said.
The pilgrimage - to Mecca, Saudi Arabia - was scheduled to start on July 28 and end on August 2.
The council added that any applicable refunds would be paid.
