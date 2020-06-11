South Africa

SA Muslims 'not able to embark' on Hajj pilgrimage due to Covid-19

11 June 2020 - 22:21 By TimesLIVE
South Africans will not be permitted to embark on the Hajj pilgrimage this year.
South Africans will not be permitted to embark on the Hajj pilgrimage this year.
Image: Esa Alexander

With the country's borders still closed due to the Covid-19 lockdown, South Africans wishing to embark on the Hajj pilgrimage this year will not be allowed to do so.

This was the official word from the SA Hajj & Umrah Council (Sahuc) in a statement issued on Wednesday night.

The council said a meeting was held earlier on Wednesday with international relations minister Naledi Pandor.

"Based on the closures of our borders, the curtailment of international travel and issues pertaining to Covid-19, it is with regret that we inform South African accredited Hujaaj that South African pilgrims will not be able to embark on the 1441/2020 Hajj," it said.

The pilgrimage - to Mecca, Saudi Arabia - was scheduled to start on July 28 and end on August 2.

The council added that any applicable refunds would be paid.

READ MORE:

Billions lost due to lockdown travel ban, parliament told

The transport department has painted a grim picture of the state of the transport industry, which has seen state entities severely impacted by ...
Politics
17 hours ago

Let tourists come to SA from September, urges travel association

The African Travel and Tourism Association has called for international inbound tourism to be open as close to September 1 as possible.
News
2 days ago

SA Muslims look online to stay connected during Ramadan

The month of Ramadan is set to begin on Friday evening - but with the country under lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Muslims are ...
News
1 month ago

Saudi seals off Shiite region, halts travel over coronavirus

Saudi Arabia on Sunday cordoned off an oil-rich Shiite stronghold, suspended air and sea travel to nine countries and closed schools and ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

"'Let her death not be the darkness on our lives" - Brutally murdered, ...
Gang shootings spike, leading to law enforcement operations in Cape Town's ...
X