SA Muslims 'not able to embark' on Hajj pilgrimage due to Covid-19

This was the official word from the SA Hajj & Umrah Council (Sahuc) in a statement issued on Wednesday night.

The council said a meeting was held earlier on Wednesday with international relations minister Naledi Pandor.

"Based on the closures of our borders, the curtailment of international travel and issues pertaining to Covid-19, it is with regret that we inform South African accredited Hujaaj that South African pilgrims will not be able to embark on the 1441/2020 Hajj," it said.

The pilgrimage - to Mecca, Saudi Arabia - was scheduled to start on July 28 and end on August 2.

The council added that any applicable refunds would be paid.