South Africa

SA's self-proclaimed king of nudity Beau Brummell dies

11 June 2020 - 11:47 By NIVASHNI NAIR
SA nudist Beau Brummell has died, according to a post by his daughter.
SA nudist Beau Brummell has died, according to a post by his daughter.
Image: Cobus Bodenstein

Beau Brummell, who opened SA's first nudist resort and once went on national TV naked, has died.

His daughter, Cheyanne Bush, posted on Facebook that her father had died at 2am on Thursday.

“The legendary Beau Brummell, well known for opening SA's first nudist resort, Beau Valley, has passed away at 2am this morning at the Mamelodi Hospital. You will be dearly missed Dad,” she said.

The legendary Beau Brummell, well known for opening South Africa's first nudist resort Beau Valley has passed away at 2am this morning at the Mamelodi Hospital. You will be dearly missed Dad. 💔💔💔💔

Posted by Cheyanne Bush on Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Brummell opened the country's first nudist resort in 1981.

He had been out of the public eye for more than a decade, since he made headlines by wanting to start a nudist resort at the whites-only enclave of Orania.

MORE

No nudist beach for Christmas - but lobbyists are not giving up

The wish of South African nudists to bare it all on a 250m stretch of beach near the Mpenjati Nature Reserve, on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, will ...
News
5 months ago

Naked ambition: SA women shed their inhibitions & clothes for nude photography

Johannesburg doctor Lerato Masemola is getting into shape to go bare.Wearing nothing but a pair of red stilettos, the mother of two first posed naked ...
Lifestyle
9 months ago

Shashi Naidoo goes naked: 'Nudity is not sex, not pornography'

Model Shashi Naidoo has slammed conservative views on nudity after posting a snap of herself lying naked by the pool.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Gang shootings spike, leading to law enforcement operations in Cape Town's ...
Why certain currencies are hit harder during the global Covid-19 pandemic
X