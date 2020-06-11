'She said I will always be there for you': Sad memory of Tshego Pule's sister at funeral

Emotions ran high at the Dobsonville cemetery on Thursday as family members and mourners bid farewell to Tshegofatso Pule, 28, who was murdered while eight months pregnant.

Family members sobbed uncontrollably as Pule’s casket was lowered into the ground.

One woman, who sat on the ground at the cemetery, cried hysterically before being hugged by another family member. Others clutched tissues as they wiped their tears.

The mood at the cemetery was sombre.

Pink and white balloons were released in memory of Pule, whose body was found hanging from a tree in the veld in Durban Deep in Roodepoort on Monday. She had a stab wound to the chest. Her unborn daughter did not survive.

Earlier at the family home in Meadowlands, Soweto, police tried their best to limit those attending the service to 50 people, in line with Covid-19 regulations. Police and soldiers barricaded the vicinity.