Tears, anger and despair: Meadowlands joins in to say goodbye to its daughter: 'We'll fight for you chomi'
The community of Meadowlands, Soweto, gathered to say goodbye to one of their own — murdered mom-to-be Tshegofatso Pule.
Pule is being laid to rest on Thursday.
She was eight months pregnant with her first child, a girl, when she was stabbed and found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort, Johannesburg.
The hashtag #JusticeforTshegofatso has been trending since news of her death emerged on Monday.
Anger
I haven't seen anything from Bheki Cele about the current situation. He is too quiet. The police are failing women. Men are failing women. Legislation is failing. It's time for change honestly. #TshegofatsoPule— siya (@siya_rixana) June 11, 2020
Watching the funeral of #TshegofatsoPule, the pain loved ones are left to carry as a result of #GBV is so difficult but necessary for men to do some self introspection & find it within themselves to change. Start treating us with care, respect and protect us. Don’t kill us. pic.twitter.com/QjXnhURL1d— Ms United Nation International (@VinoliaMabeleSA) June 11, 2020
#TshegofatsoPule IS SO PAINFUL, I AM TOTALLY DRAINED...WE HAVE SISTERS OLDER AND YOUNGER OUT THER. HOW DO WE KNOW THEY ARE SAFE??? GENTS STOP KILLING WOMEN...IF YOU DON'T LOVE HER LEAVE HER BECAUSE KILLING HER WILL BREAK HER WHOLE FAMILY'S HEART 😥😢— Thulebona (@justbiyela) June 11, 2020
As i watch it live on tv😪🙆♀️ Yoooo i cant hold my self . Dis is so deep— TABITHA LESO (@thabi754) June 11, 2020
RIP GIRL #TshegofatsoPule pic.twitter.com/CXSgHjWE9a
Tributes
Where there was 5, now there's 4.— Khumo Mogotsi (@Maizuur29) June 11, 2020
We will continue to fight untill Justice is served Chomi! You fought a good fight. Rest Soldier ❤️🕯️#TshegofatsoPule#JusticeForTshegoPule pic.twitter.com/3IeZssS3jm
Rest well fellow Maccie 💔💔💔#TshegofatsoPule pic.twitter.com/kYtNwyLVD5— Nandz (@QueenNands) June 11, 2020
I lost a friend through gender based violence a few years back ,,today it's #TshegofatsoPule when will this ever end ?? It's so heartbreaking watching Tshogo's funeral iyoo😰😰@bhekicele_com please do something about these criminals. We are tired.— Nelisiwe Masango (@Nelisiwe_music) June 11, 2020
you will be missed. #TshegofatsoPule #JusticeForTshego #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/pqsOozl5yh— Kayla Maseko (@okaykayla05) June 11, 2020
From the scene
Tears flow as #TshegofatsoPule’s casket gets lowered into the grave. #TshegofatsoPuleFuneral @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/bPsTVQ9QLj— Iavan Pijoos (@iavanpijoos) June 11, 2020
#TshegofatsoPule’s body making its way to the graveyard. #TshegofatsoPuleFuneral @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/FKgx1WzL4o— Iavan Pijoos (@iavanpijoos) June 11, 2020
#TshegofatsoPule leaves her family home one last time. A family members breaks down in tears while her casket leaves. @TimesLIVE #TshegofatsoPuleFuneral pic.twitter.com/Fm13n5ZYnA— Iavan Pijoos (@iavanpijoos) June 11, 2020
Tears flow as a family member reads out #TshegofatsoPule’s obituary. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/5eZ7ZSiKs1— Iavan Pijoos (@iavanpijoos) June 11, 2020