Tears, anger and despair: Meadowlands joins in to say goodbye to its daughter: 'We'll fight for you chomi'

11 June 2020 - 12:58 By Jessica Levitt
Family and friends the funeral service of Tshegofatso Pule, who was eight months pregnant when she was found hanging from a tree.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times

The community of Meadowlands, Soweto, gathered to say goodbye to one of their own — murdered mom-to-be Tshegofatso Pule.

Pule is being laid to rest on Thursday.

She was eight months pregnant with her first child, a girl, when she was stabbed and found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort, Johannesburg.

The hashtag #JusticeforTshegofatso has been trending since news of her death emerged on Monday.

 

Anger

Tributes

From the scene

 

