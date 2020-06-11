Tears, anger and despair: Meadowlands joins in to say goodbye to its daughter: 'We'll fight for you chomi'

The community of Meadowlands, Soweto, gathered to say goodbye to one of their own — murdered mom-to-be Tshegofatso Pule.

Pule is being laid to rest on Thursday.

She was eight months pregnant with her first child, a girl, when she was stabbed and found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort, Johannesburg.

The hashtag #JusticeforTshegofatso has been trending since news of her death emerged on Monday.

Anger