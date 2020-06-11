South Africa

WATCH | Emotional scenes from Tshegofatso Pule vigil ahead of her funeral

11 June 2020 - 09:03 By Jessica Levitt
Tshegofatso Pule's body was found hanging in a piece of open veld on Monday.
Image: Supplied

A vigil held for Tshegofatso Pule in Meadowlands, Soweto, saw community members, friends and neighbours take to the streets to pay tribute to the murdered mom-to-be.

Pule had been found stabbed and hanging from a tree in Roodepoort, Johannesburg. She was eight months pregnant.

Community members took to the streets of Meadowlands last night, lighting candles and singing hymns.

Friends called on the government to take action.

Here are some scenes from last night.

