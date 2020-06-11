WATCH | Emotional scenes from Tshegofatso Pule vigil ahead of her funeral
A vigil held for Tshegofatso Pule in Meadowlands, Soweto, saw community members, friends and neighbours take to the streets to pay tribute to the murdered mom-to-be.
Pule had been found stabbed and hanging from a tree in Roodepoort, Johannesburg. She was eight months pregnant.
Community members took to the streets of Meadowlands last night, lighting candles and singing hymns.
Friends called on the government to take action.
Here are some scenes from last night.
What a send off Tshego! We tried by al means to abide by COVID regulations but your spirit didn't allow. I'm more confident now that your soul won't rest untill we have found the perps. You've always been a fighter. May your spirit live on.#TshegofatsoPule#JusticeForTshego pic.twitter.com/oW5KxDOu73— Khumo Mogotsi (@Maizuur29) June 10, 2020
Sombre and touching moments at #TshegofatsoPule #Vigil. The 28yr old mother to be was killed in a suspected case of #GBV. #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/WqF8ucGYTe— Thabiso Sithole (@ThabisoSithole) June 10, 2020
Candle lighting memorial in honour of #TshegofatsoPule pic.twitter.com/Jx2vFO2wWz— Soweto Urban (@SowetoUrban) June 10, 2020
May your lovely souls rest in peace 😇— UNBREAKABLE 2020👑 ♀🌈♀ (@Ofentse_faith7) June 10, 2020
You both did not deserve to die the way you did#RIPTshego #JusticeForTshegoPule #JusticeForTshego @eNCA #SenzeniNa #WhatHaveWeDone ? #WhenWillThisStop???
Our Government needs to do something, it's about TIME... pic.twitter.com/pwTv7ngnj6