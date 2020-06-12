AbaThembu royal family imbizo under way over Dalindyebo's feud with prince

The AbaThembu royal family is locked in an imbizo behind closed doors to discuss the ongoing feud between AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo and his son, acting king Prince Azenathi.

TimesLIVE couldn’t confirm if Dalindyebo attended the imbizo held at Bumbane Great Place, 40km from Mthatha. Many royals arrived in bakkies while others walked to the gated palace.

In 2015 Dalindyebo was convicted of arson, kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice. His son became acting king.

Although Buyelekhaya was released from prison, his son is still acting king.

The imbizo comes days after the Mthatha magistrate's court postponed an assault case against Azenathi.

It is alleged Azenathi assaulted Babalo Papu, an adviser to Dalindyebo.