Birthday conference call in hospital a special memory as family man becomes Covid-19 fatality

When Maryna Verster’s father went to the hospital for his routine prostate cancer treatment, his family did not anticipate he would become a statistic of Covid-19.

Last Thursday Dirkie Kotze, 79, from Bellville in Cape Town, died two days after his birthday after he had contracted Covid-19.

“We couldn’t see him as he was in isolation. At first he didn’t have any symptoms, but at the weekend he struggled to breathe and speak. When they moved him to ICU, we couldn’t speak to him. It was difficult.

“He couldn’t say much but at least he could listen. We wanted to sing for him on June 2 for his birthday. We called his ward and the nurse on duty put us on speaker on the phone.

"We conference-called all the grandchildren. It was a beautiful moment. I’m very thankful for that nurse because she allowed us to have our last memory. Although this seemed to be a small deed, it will be lasting memories for the family because two days later he passed away,” Verster said.

Kotze was cremated on Wednesday.

“His body was sealed three times. We weren’t allowed to view it or go anywhere close by. I have never done anything like this. We decided to postpone the funeral because we won’t be able to manage the limit of 50 people. His ashes have not been handed to us, but we did receive the death certificate,” she said.