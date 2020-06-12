'Bullets were meant for me': distraught partner of pregnant Eastern Cape woman gunned down in driveway

A man whose heavily pregnant partner was gunned down in cold blood outside their King William's Town home this week believes the bullets were meant for him.



Sinovuyo Gxamza, an ANC member in the Amathole region, told DispatchLIVE (http://www.dispatchlive.co.za) on Thursday he was certain the shooting was “a political hit”. ..