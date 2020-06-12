'Bullets were meant for me': distraught partner of pregnant Eastern Cape woman gunned down in driveway
12 June 2020 - 10:26
A man whose heavily pregnant partner was gunned down in cold blood outside their King William's Town home this week believes the bullets were meant for him.
Sinovuyo Gxamza, an ANC member in the Amathole region, told DispatchLIVE (http://www.dispatchlive.co.za) on Thursday he was certain the shooting was “a political hit”. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.