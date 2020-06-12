COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | UCT biomedical engineers create Covid-19 shields from household items
June 12 2020 - 9:43
Here's what employees want: Back to work after Covid-19 lockdown
The highs and lows of working from home during the Covid-19 lockdown have also thrown up a challenge to bosses: to review how they treat employees.
Recruitment consultancy Robert Walters says it surveyed professionals across 31 countries to find out their experiences of working from home during the pandemic.
June 12 2020 - 9:13
Global stocks dive as some US states see spike in Covid-19 cases
After a rally lasting more than two months, Wall Street hit a stumbling block Thursday as spiking coronavirus cases in several US states helped spur the worst sell-off since March, when market turmoil over Covid-19 was at its peak.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 6.9 percent, a loss of more than 1,850 points, to 25,128.17, also weighed down by worries over excess valuations and another massive number of US jobless claims.
AFP
June 12 2020 - 9:09
Trump asks supporters not to sue if they catch Covid-19 at his rally
Donald Trump supporters who attend the US president's upcoming election rally must sign a waiver promising not to sue if they catch Covid-19 at the event, according to his campaign website.
The Republican billionaire announced on Wednesday that he would resume his campaign rallies in four states – Oklahoma, Florida, Arizona and North Carolina – despite the coronavirus pandemic that continues to rage in the US.
AFP
June 12 2020 - 8:27
Debt shuts Anglican school - unless 'angel investor' can help
An Anglican co-ed day and boarding school, catering for children from creche to matric in Bedfordview, Johannesburg, has shut down with immediate effect, due to crippling debt.
This was announced by the Anglican Bishop of Johannesburg, the Rt Revd Dr Steve Moreo.
June 12 2020 - 8:05
Graves dug on Copacabana Beach to symbolize Brazil's coronavirus dead
Volunteers dug 100 graves on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro Thursday as a symbolic reminder of the thousands of Brazilians who have died from COVID-19, and also to denounce what they called the "incompetence" of public authorities handling the pandemic.
Ten rows of holes were dug in the sand in front of the iconic Copacabana Palace hotel, and dotted with black crosses decorated with small Brazilian flags.
🎥🛑In #Brazil 🇧🇷 mock graves dug at #Copacabana beach to denounce #Bolsonaro's handling of #CoronavirusOutbreak. pic.twitter.com/eWtQdDBsfg— ©halecos Amarillosᴳᴸᴼᴮᴬᴸ 🍀ʷAͤNͣOͬNͤYˡMͤOᵍUͥSͦⁿ (@ChalecosAmarill) June 12, 2020
June 12 2020 - 08:00
UCT biomedical engineers create Covid-19 shields from household items
A University of Cape Town (UCT) professor and his team of biomedical engineers have created face shields made from household items to help prevent Covid-19.
“The ViZAR is among the first of the team’s Covid-19 solutions to have been approved by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority,” said the university in a statement.
“It acts as a first line of defence between the user and any infectious, airborne particles, offers protection against harmful aerosols, and prevents possible cross-contamination from users touching their faces.”
June 12 2020 - 07:57
More than 900 die in US of Covid-19 in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins
The United States has recorded another 941 coronavirus-related fatalities in the last 24 hours, bringing the country's death toll so far to 113,774, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
The world's top economy is the most affected by the pandemic in absolute terms, with both the highest number of deaths and the largest number of infections – 2,021,990 at 20:30 Thursday, a tracker maintained by the Baltimore-based university showed.
The US continues to register around 20,000 new cases of coronavirus each day, and is struggling to come down from that plateau as infection rates wax and wane around the country.
In some more sparsely populated rural regions, the number of hospitalisations is climbing compared to a month ago.
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday there will be no more shutdowns, even as the outbreak flares in some states.
"We can't shut down the economy. I think we've learned that if you shut down the economy, you're going to create more damage," Mnuchin said in an interview on CNBC.
AFP
June 12 - 2020 - 06:30
Many children better off at school than at home, says child expert
Children are probably safer from contracting Covid-19 at school than in their communities, according to a child health expert.
Prof Mignon McCulloch, head of paediatrics at the Red Cross Children’s Hospital in Cape Town, says with many parents going back to work under level 3 of the lockdown, many children could face safety issues at home and are therefore better off at school.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 29 999 #COVID19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 3 148 new cases of #COVID19 Symptoms of #COVID19 include fever, coughing, sneezing, and shortness of breath. pic.twitter.com/6NYXmGoOI6— NICD (@nicd_sa) June 11, 2020