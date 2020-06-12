South Africa

Investigation under way as 12-year-old child dies suddenly after becoming ill at school

12 June 2020 - 13:47 By TimesLIVE
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said a forensic investigation is being conducted after the pupil's death.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Theana Breugem

A 12-year-old pupil at the Kokosi Primary School in Fochville has died suddenly, despite being taken to a local clinic immediately after he complained of illness. 

"Working with the department of health, we are conducting a forensic investigation on the circumstances surrounding his death," said Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. “We urge the community to avoid assuming the cause of death and we must leave this matter to experts."

Lesufi said the youth brigades deployed to Gauteng state schools had determined that the schoolboy was not feeling well on arrival at the school, and had immediately taken him to an isolation room.

"The safety committee realised that his condition was not improving, they called his parents and rushed him to a local clinic. Sadly he was certified dead on arrival, in the presence of his parents."

"We would like to convey our sincere condolences to the family and the school community,” said Lesufi.

