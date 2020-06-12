Local is lekker - 10 best looks from the #Bona challenge
Creatives and aspirant magazine cover stars are “gracing” the cover of one of SA's oldest publications, Bona magazine, after the success of the #VogueChallenge on social media.
The Vogue challenge was more about beauty and fashion; in the Bona challenge, participants proudly embrace their "blackness."
“Black creatives” and “black owned businesses” are some of the titles seen on the covers.
Here are some of the best looks from the challenge:
SHOOTING MY SHOT.@BonaMag #BONAChallenge pic.twitter.com/t8HWyb45K2— Theeartisticmind (@thee2_mind) June 11, 2020
These were so much fun to make #BONAchallenge pic.twitter.com/WmFY6Hi2o8— Phunyuka Bem'phethe (@ZamashanduMbat) June 11, 2020
#BONAChallenge "The Rise of The Black Creative." ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/2KFfDF7tER— Superstar (@NikkiNewlands) June 11, 2020
Ezase mzansi #BONAChallenge pic.twitter.com/2Fe51jh45Z— YourBoyLebz on Lockdown ✊🏾✊🏿 (@lebo_molepo) June 11, 2020
Hope I'm not late for this challenge. #BONAChallenge@BonaMag pic.twitter.com/0fDlq9DJ7b— nthabiseng 💜 (@bee_maloka) June 11, 2020
I with you ma❤️ let’s keep the #BONAChallenge going 🗣 https://t.co/zkofj26wLk pic.twitter.com/OBQFy5o5QO— Parys Njoke (@NjokeParys) June 11, 2020
Thought I should join the #BONAChallenge and put some manifestations out there🌌@BonaMag pic.twitter.com/98O8YsXUg8— Afrokan Rang (@rang_phooko) June 11, 2020
lol, my turn. #BONAChallenge— Theo Manjo (@itsmanjobruh) June 11, 2020
edition includes the Queens.
c/o .@PearlThusi pic.twitter.com/jcMLQv7v4o