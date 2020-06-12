South Africa

Local is lekker - 10 best looks from the #Bona challenge

12 June 2020 - 07:23 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Content creator 'Helen of Troy', took part in the Bona challenge.
Image: Twitter/@kendrahunsley

Creatives and aspirant magazine cover stars are “gracing” the cover of one of SA's oldest publications, Bona magazine, after the success of the #VogueChallenge on social media.

The Vogue challenge was more about beauty and fashion; in the Bona challenge, participants proudly embrace their "blackness."

“Black creatives” and “black owned businesses” are some of the titles seen on the covers.

Here are some of the best looks from the challenge:

