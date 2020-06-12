Many children better off at school than at home, says child expert

“Looking at all the available evidence at the moment, we feel that there are huge advantages in getting kids back to school. This virus could be with us for a very long time and so we want to get our kids educated and get them back to school,” she said.

McCulloch was speaking alongside Western Cape premier Alan Winde, education MEC Debbie Schäfer, provincial education head Brian Schreuder and head of health Keith Cloete on the opening and readiness of schools in the province.

“There is a little bit glimmer of good news in that children seem to be affected less and they transmit less than adults do,” she said.

Since children transmit the virus at very low rates between themselves and adults, McCulloch said adults, including teachers, were more likely to get infected through community transmission.

“We know that they transmit less. Not only do they transmit less from child to child, but we know that they transmit less to adults. This is obviously something that makes teachers feel anxious - are they going to get this virus from the children they are teaching?” she said.