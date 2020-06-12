South Africa

#NotAllMen | Naledi Chirwa says not all men face the law and account for abusing women

12 June 2020 - 08:49 By Cebelihle Bhengu
EFF MP Naledi Chirwa says not all abusive men pay for their actions.
Image: Twitter/Naledi Chirwa

EFF MP Naledi Chirwa says not all abusive men get to face the law and account for their actions. This was in response to some who have defended men in the wake of the #MenAreTrash hashtag.

The murders of Tshegofatso Pule and Naledi Phangindawo have reignited calls for justice as Mzansi wants the suspects brought to book, and for men and the government to end gender-based violence.

Pule was laid to rest on Thursday as close family and friends bid her farewell. She was eight months pregnant and was found hanging from a tree with a stab wound to her chest in Roodepoort on Monday.

Phangindawo, 26, from Mossel Bay was hacked with an axe on Saturday last week. She died shortly after arrival at a local hospital. The suspect later handed himself over to the police, TimesLIVE reported.

Defenders of #NotAllMen said all men must not be “painted with the same brush” as not all are trash or abusive.

