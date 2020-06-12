NotAllMen sparks debate in SA as GBV dominates conversation

Gender-based violence (GBV) in SA is again in the spotlight after the murder of mom-to-be Tshegofatso Pule.

As calls for government to take action grow louder, the debate about the role of men in society has seen the hashtag #NotAllMen trend on Twitter.

It comes after the discussion about #MenAreTrash dominated timelines when Pule was buried on Thursday. She was eight months pregnant when she was stabbed and hanged in Roodepoort, Gauteng.

Pule's death was not the only murder that shook SA.

Naledi Phangindawo was hacked to death with an axe in Mossel Bay at the weekend, and a 45-year-old woman's body was found dumped in a field in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, also at the weekend.

On Twitter, some men asked not be painted with the same brush as those who abuse and murder women, while others agreed the country is in crisis.