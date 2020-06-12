#NotAllMen sparks debate in SA as GBV dominates conversation
Gender-based violence (GBV) in SA is again in the spotlight after the murder of mom-to-be Tshegofatso Pule.
As calls for government to take action grow louder, the debate about the role of men in society has seen the hashtag #NotAllMen trend on Twitter.
It comes after the discussion about #MenAreTrash dominated timelines when Pule was buried on Thursday. She was eight months pregnant when she was stabbed and hanged in Roodepoort, Gauteng.
Pule's death was not the only murder that shook SA.
Naledi Phangindawo was hacked to death with an axe in Mossel Bay at the weekend, and a 45-year-old woman's body was found dumped in a field in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, also at the weekend.
On Twitter, some men asked not be painted with the same brush as those who abuse and murder women, while others agreed the country is in crisis.
For the fact that we belong to this society that abuse women and children we atleast take responsibility and stop this playing victim as men. #NotAllMen pic.twitter.com/1tmvPaIHKP— Magasela (@nkosimngadi07) June 12, 2020
He said it best! 👏👏 #NotAllMen pic.twitter.com/QErDhtzHBa— Penelope October 💙 (@_pennylope) June 11, 2020
I will not be part of this stupid, low, mediocre #NotAllMen trend!! Let me tell you we are all responsible! I am responsible! We are responsible Gents!!! Stop looking for scapegoats!— #WOMENSLIVESMATTER🖤 (@JustinHenryII) June 11, 2020
#NotAllMen is when we disentangle ourselves [men] from the adverse effects of our inactions but want to be celebrated for not inflicting the violence that happened on our watch and inflicted by our friends/family. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/ianSb7PcMd— TaMbuza Don't Ask (@KhanyiNgalo) June 12, 2020
Oh & by the way, #NotAllMen has the same shitty concept as #AllLivesMatter so please don’t bore us. Thank you for coming to my Ted Talk. 🙏🏾— Zano🤎 (@zanokuhle_) June 11, 2020