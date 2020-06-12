Red Cross Hospital technician forfeits car used in Eastern Cape robbery and kidnapping

A Cape Town technician whose car was used in a robbery and kidnapping in the Eastern Cape has forfeited his vehicle to the state.

The prosecution won the legal battle in the high court in Mthatha this week. Now the state is set to sell Nqaba Mpahlwa’s Golf 4 – which he said was worth R65,000 – and replenish its criminal assets recovery account at the Reserve Bank.

But the ride – in the car – that eventually led to the court’s decision is hair-raising.

According to the judgment, it all started in March 2017 when two Ugandan nationals, Jonathan Sekyanzi and Senyomo Juma, were hijacked at gunpoint between Dutywa and Willowvale in broad daylight. The two Butterworth-based welders were approaching a junction when the Golf 4 “appeared and made straight for” their car, a Honda.

“It stopped, causing the Honda to stop,” the judgment reads.

“Two men bearing firearms alighted from the Golf. They forced Sekyanzi and Juma at gunpoint to get out of the Honda and into its boot. The two armed men then drove both vehicles to a spot near the Thaleni road bridge, where the vehicles were brought to a standstill and the armed men again alighted.