Stop socialising: Covid-19 plea by member of trust for newborns

A member of the board of Newborns Trust at the Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town wishes people would take the coronavirus more seriously.

In a Twitter thread on Thursday evening, Rachelle Bricou said she wasn't giving medical advice but wanted to speak directly to people who were carrying on normally with their lives.

Her comments came after a trust meeting that day where the discussion focused on the fact that fathers couldn't visit their newborns in the hospital.

She wrote: “To the people doing their own thing (including parties, drinks with mates, braais, and so on), this is the type of ‘thing’ that only hits home when it literally hits home — ie when someone you love and care about either dies from the virus or is horrifically sick.

“And if not you and/or your family, you potentially affect another family and their loved ones. Don’t be selfish.

“If you do end up in ICU, you are alone. Alone. No family to visit. No one to hold your hand. If you don’t survive, you die alone. And your family lives with not being able to be with you at the end.