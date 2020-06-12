The end of the Rogue Unit saga, plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

Investigation after investigation found that this was untrue, but the saga continued.

High Court judge Sulet Potterill ruled on Monday that the Inspector General of Intelligence's report, compiled in October 2014, should be reviewed and set aside. The report had found that a "rogue unit" existed at the SA Revenue Service (Sars) while former commissioner Pravin Gordhan was in charge of the organisation.

This ruling might finally put the Rogue Unit saga to rest.

Van Loggerenberg was indeed in charge of an investigation unit at SA Revenue Service, but it was no secret unit, and was highly effective. His unit was responsible for rounding up tax dodgers.

